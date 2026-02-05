Fiery Collision: Truck Blaze Leads to Motorcycle Crash in Thane
In Thane, Maharashtra, a truck caught fire and collided with a motorcycle, injuring two riders. The incident, occurring near an immersion ghat in Mumbra, prompted firefighters to quickly extinguish the blaze and transport the injured to the hospital. Authorities are searching for the truck driver.
In a dramatic incident in Thane, Maharashtra, two individuals sustained injuries after a truck caught fire and subsequently crashed into a motorcycle, according to an official report on Thursday.
The incident unfolded at Retibandar in Mumbra around 9.10 pm on Wednesday, as confirmed by Yasin Tadvi, the chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell. The blaze erupted near an immersion ghat, leading the truck driver to lose control and collide with the motorcycle, injuring its riders.
Firefighters responded swiftly, arriving at the scene to douse the flames by 9.30 pm. Both injured were promptly transported to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for medical care. Meanwhile, an ongoing search is underway for the absconding truck driver.
