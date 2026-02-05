Left Menu

Global Collaboration Boosts Manas Park's Elephant Welfare Initiative

Manas National Park organized a successful training program focused on ethical elephant management with international experts. The event emphasized welfare-friendly practices crucial for the wellbeing of captive Asian elephants. This initiative further strengthens conservation ties between India and Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 12:55 IST
Global Collaboration Boosts Manas Park's Elephant Welfare Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move towards enhancing the welfare of captive Asian elephants, Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve recently hosted an international training program. Bringing together experts from the Human Elephant Learning Programs Foundation in Australia, the event aimed at equipping mahouts with modern, ethical training methods.

This collaboration, held from February 1 to 4, involved teams from Kaziranga National Park and the Wildlife Trust of India. The focus remained on science-based practices to ensure better elephant management, a pressing need as nearly one-third of the world's critically endangered Asian elephants live in captivity.

Field Director C. Ramesh hailed the initiative as a testament to global efforts for elephant conservation. The program, shaping 'Master Mahouts' of the future, is indicative of fruitful Indo-Australian ties in wildlife protection, striving towards the best life for these majestic creatures.

TRENDING

1
AMC Reverses Slaughterhouse Plan Amid BJP Opposition

AMC Reverses Slaughterhouse Plan Amid BJP Opposition

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Tamil Nadu Over Renaming of MGNREGA Scheme

Protests Erupt in Tamil Nadu Over Renaming of MGNREGA Scheme

 India
3
Empowering Unity: Youth Exchange Programme Bridges Cultural Gaps

Empowering Unity: Youth Exchange Programme Bridges Cultural Gaps

 India
4
U.S. Athletes Face Political Chill Amid Winter Games in Milan

U.S. Athletes Face Political Chill Amid Winter Games in Milan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026