Blaze Erupts at German Research Centre

A significant fire erupted on Thursday morning at the GSI Helmhotz Centre in Darmstadt, Germany, where the facility's particle accelerator is housed. The fire prompted a swift response from firefighters, though the exact cause of the blaze remains unknown, according to local police.

Images captured at the scene depict large clouds of smoke emanating from the building. Firefighters have managed to bring the fire under control, and thankfully, no injuries have been reported, as confirmed by the police. However, the centre has not issued any comments as of yet.

Authorities have warned nearby residents to secure their homes by closing windows and doors and turning off ventilation systems to prevent smoke inhalation. The situation is being closely monitored as firefighters continue their operation on site.

