Emergency Landing Drama: Smoke Alarm on Air India Flight

An Air India Express flight bound for Delhi made an emergency landing at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport following a smoke alarm activation, official sources revealed.

The Airbus A320, recognized by flight number IX1523, was on route from Bagdogra when a 'Mayday' distress call was issued by the pilot, leading to its diversion. Upon landing safely at approximately 5.18 pm, all 148 passengers and six crew members were evacuated without incident.

The aircraft was declared 'Aircraft on Ground' due to the fault, leading to immediate inspection and grounding. Passengers were either booked on alternative flights, offered full refunds, or provided hotel accommodations as necessary. The aircraft remains at Lucknow airport pending further investigation.