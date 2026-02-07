Tragic Fishing Incident: Firecracker Kills Man in Banda

In a tragic turn of events, a fishing attempt in Banda district resulted in the death of a 45-year-old man after a firecracker exploded in his hand. The accident happened on Friday along the Bagai river.

The deceased, identified as Rajjan Kewat from Bhadawal village, succumbed to the explosion instantly, according to Ajeet Pratap Singh, the station house officer of Badausa police station. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Sutli bombs, often used by fishermen to stun or kill fish for an easier catch, carry inherent risks if not handled carefully, leading to fatal accidents such as this.

