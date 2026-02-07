Left Menu

Fire Erupts in Andheri East Residential Building, Two Children Hospitalized

A blaze in a seven-storey Andheri East building injured two children on Saturday morning. The fire at Narmada CHS Ltd in Sangharsh Nagar was confined mainly to electric fixtures. Both children were treated for smoke inhalation and transported to Rajawadi Hospital. The fire was extinguished in 30 minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 12:45 IST
Fire Erupts in Andheri East Residential Building, Two Children Hospitalized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a residential building in Andheri East, leaving two children injured, according to officials on the scene. The blaze began around 7:45 am on the second floor of Narmada CHS Ltd, Sangharsh Nagar.

Jui Dhumal, 10, and Vivan Chaudhary, 7, suffered from smoke inhalation and received immediate medical attention before being transferred to Rajawadi Hospital.

The fire was largely confined to the building's electric wiring, installations, and household items and was brought under control within 30 minutes, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's UPI will come to Malaysia soon: PM Modi at Indian community event in Kuala Lumpur.

India's UPI will come to Malaysia soon: PM Modi at Indian community event in...

 Global
2
Mystery of Missing Tribal Children in Jharkhand

Mystery of Missing Tribal Children in Jharkhand

 India
3
Blaze in Srinagar Fish Farm Under Control

Blaze in Srinagar Fish Farm Under Control

 India
4
When we met in 2015, I spoke to you about India's potential, now I speak to you about India's performance: PM Modi.

When we met in 2015, I spoke to you about India's potential, now I speak to ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026