Fire Erupts in Andheri East Residential Building, Two Children Hospitalized
A blaze in a seven-storey Andheri East building injured two children on Saturday morning. The fire at Narmada CHS Ltd in Sangharsh Nagar was confined mainly to electric fixtures. Both children were treated for smoke inhalation and transported to Rajawadi Hospital. The fire was extinguished in 30 minutes.
A fire broke out in a residential building in Andheri East, leaving two children injured, according to officials on the scene. The blaze began around 7:45 am on the second floor of Narmada CHS Ltd, Sangharsh Nagar.
Jui Dhumal, 10, and Vivan Chaudhary, 7, suffered from smoke inhalation and received immediate medical attention before being transferred to Rajawadi Hospital.
The fire was largely confined to the building's electric wiring, installations, and household items and was brought under control within 30 minutes, officials reported.
