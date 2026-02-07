Airlift Adventure: Tigress Translocated for Tiger Population Boost

A daring operation is underway as a tigress from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh is prepped for relocation to Rajasthan's Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve. This inter-state initiative aims to boost the population of big cats in Rajasthan, officials said on Saturday.

This ambitious translocation will involve an Indian Air Force helicopter, scheduled to transfer the tigress once final permissions are granted. The tigress, tranquilised and captured, is currently under strict observation, having undergone a comprehensive health examination and fitted with a radio collar.

The trial landing at Guruwahi helipad by an IAF helicopter confirms readiness for this significant wildlife conservation effort, affirms Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve's Field Director Anupam Sahay.

