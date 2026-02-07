Left Menu

Airlift Adventure: Tigress Translocated for Tiger Population Boost

A tigress from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh is set for a translocation to Rajasthan's Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve as part of a program to increase the population of big cats. The Indian Air Force will assist with the transfer following necessary health checks and approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Umaria | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:56 IST
A daring operation is underway as a tigress from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh is prepped for relocation to Rajasthan's Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve. This inter-state initiative aims to boost the population of big cats in Rajasthan, officials said on Saturday.

This ambitious translocation will involve an Indian Air Force helicopter, scheduled to transfer the tigress once final permissions are granted. The tigress, tranquilised and captured, is currently under strict observation, having undergone a comprehensive health examination and fitted with a radio collar.

The trial landing at Guruwahi helipad by an IAF helicopter confirms readiness for this significant wildlife conservation effort, affirms Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve's Field Director Anupam Sahay.

