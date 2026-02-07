Left Menu

Bandhwari Landfill Revamp: A Push for Timely Waste Management

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh has directed the rapid disposal of legacy waste at the Bandhwari landfill. With plans for extensive waste processing and infrastructure, completion is aimed by 2027. Discussions also involved ongoing arbitration with Ecogreen Energy and drainage system improvements in Gurugram.

Updated: 07-02-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:13 IST
Bandhwari Landfill Revamp: A Push for Timely Waste Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh has ordered the accelerated disposal of legacy waste at the Bandhwari landfill, aiming for a 2027 completion date. This directive came during a review of Gurugram's development projects.

Municipal Corporation Gurugram Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya confirmed that scientific processing of 16.80 lakh metric tonnes of waste would commence by February 2026, under a new tender. Infrastructure is being bolstered to enhance processing capacity.

The meeting also touched upon a legal dispute with Ecogreen Energy, which is pending arbitration. Additionally, plans to lay an underground pipeline from Sonipat to Gurugram were confirmed. Strict measures were directed against pollution and drainage system encroachments, with progress on the Rao Birendra Singh Sports Stadium set for completion by January 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

