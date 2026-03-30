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Tackling Delhi's Landfills: Progress and Challenges in Waste Management

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited the Bhalswa Landfill to assess bioremediation efforts. Although progress has been made, challenges remain in managing continuous waste influx. Authorities are urged to integrate global technologies and involve public participation for effective waste segregation and remediation. The LG highlighted the urgency of fire prevention as summer approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:01 IST
Tackling Delhi's Landfills: Progress and Challenges in Waste Management
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu made a visit to the Bhalswa Landfill on Monday to review the bioremediation work currently underway. Inspecting the site, he acknowledged progress over the last year but underscored the importance of maintaining sustained efforts.

According to an official statement, LG Sandhu emphasized that clearing legacy waste alone will not suffice. Effective management of the constant influx of fresh garbage is crucial, demanding scientific and sustainable approaches. He noted that substantial progress was achieved since Swachhta Diwas 2021 but emphasized that significant work still remains.

The Governor also called on adopting international technologies to expedite the process and urged public participation. Concerns over potential fires at landfill sites with the summer approaching were raised, highlighting the need for preventive actions. The health and safety of workers were also prioritized during his interaction on-site.

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