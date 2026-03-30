Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026: A New Era in Waste Segregation

The Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, which introduce an advanced waste segregation system, will be enforced from April 1, as announced to the Lok Sabha on Monday. Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh provided this update in answer to a parliamentary question.

Announced on January 27, these regulations replace the previous 2016 rules and emphasize circular economy principles, furthering the extended producer responsibility initiative. The rules mandate classification of waste into wet, dry, sanitary, and special care categories, setting a clear framework for bulk waste generators to handle their waste sustainably.

The new rules also facilitate a digital framework for waste tracking and management across all phases, including collection, processing, and disposal. Moreover, specific obligations have been laid out for various administrative bodies, and the rules prescribe a fuel substitution increase for industrial sectors. Noteworthy measures include land allocation criteria, mandated online reporting, and special considerations for waste management in hilly and island regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)