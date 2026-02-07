Tragedy Strikes: Kota Building Collapse Under Investigation
A three-storey building in Kota, Rajasthan collapsed, potentially trapping numerous individuals. The structure housed a restaurant in the Talwandi area. Swift police and rescue operations have pulled out five people. The total number of trapped individuals is unclear, with emergency services actively working at the site.
Updated: 07-02-2026 22:53 IST
In a distressing incident, a three-storey building collapsed in the Talwandi area of Kota, Rajasthan, on Saturday night, causing alarm over the possible entrapment of individuals beneath the debris.
The ill-fated building housed a restaurant and prompted a rapid response from police and rescue teams. So far, five people have been extricated from the rubble and transported to the hospital, according to officials.
Local MLA Sandeep Sharma and District Collector Piyush Samaria reassured the public that emergency services are actively working at the site, although the exact number of people still trapped remains unknown.
