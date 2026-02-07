Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Kota Building Collapse Under Investigation

A three-storey building in Kota, Rajasthan collapsed, potentially trapping numerous individuals. The structure housed a restaurant in the Talwandi area. Swift police and rescue operations have pulled out five people. The total number of trapped individuals is unclear, with emergency services actively working at the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-02-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 22:53 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Kota Building Collapse Under Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing incident, a three-storey building collapsed in the Talwandi area of Kota, Rajasthan, on Saturday night, causing alarm over the possible entrapment of individuals beneath the debris.

The ill-fated building housed a restaurant and prompted a rapid response from police and rescue teams. So far, five people have been extricated from the rubble and transported to the hospital, according to officials.

Local MLA Sandeep Sharma and District Collector Piyush Samaria reassured the public that emergency services are actively working at the site, although the exact number of people still trapped remains unknown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

 Global
2
Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

 Global
3
Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

 United States
4
Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026