New Dragonfly Discovery in Kerala: A Conservation Call

In a significant scientific breakthrough, researchers have identified a new dragonfly species, Lyriothemis keralensis, in Kerala's coastal plains. This discovery, over a decade in the making, was announced on Sunday by a team that included Dr Dattaprasad Sawant and Dr Vivek Chandran.

Known as the Slender Bombardier, Lyriothemis keralensis was distinguished from its Northeast Indian relative, Lyriothemis acigastra, after extensive research. Dr Chandran noted that this dragonfly prefers irrigation landscapes like pineapple and rubber plantations over traditional forest habitats.

The species' unique traits, such as its slender abdomen and distinct tail, underline the urgency of conserving biodiversity within human-altered ecosystems. As it thrives in specific microhabitats outside protected areas, its survival depends on human efforts, emphasized the researchers in the International Journal of Odonatology.

(With inputs from agencies.)