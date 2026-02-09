Left Menu

Global Markets Surge as Japan Celebrates Political Stability

Global equities experienced a rally fueled by a rebound in U.S. chip stocks and other previously declining assets. Japan's stock market hit a record high after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's election victory. Markets also reacted to expectations of policy easing from the Federal Reserve and geopolitical financial maneuvers.

Global equities saw a positive turn on Monday, with U.S. chip stocks leading a notable rebound following a volatile trading week. The rally extended to beaten-down assets like silver and bitcoin, bolstered by renewed hopes for U.S. Federal Reserve policy easing, which slightly pressured the dollar.

Japan's Nikkei index surged 3.9% to all-time highs after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's significant election win, which ensures political stability and potential for fiscal policy expansion, though fiscal conservatism remains a priority for the ruling LDP party.

Key economic reports on U.S. jobs, inflation, and consumer spending are anticipated to influence future monetary policy decisions. In commodity markets, silver and gold prices rebounded, with the yen showing strength against major currencies, including the dollar, amid financial and political developments.

