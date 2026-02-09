In a groundbreaking revelation, scientists have confirmed the presence of a massive underground cavity on Venus, marking the first detection of such a subsurface feature on our neighboring planet. The discovery, signifying a breakthrough in planetary research, could reshape our understanding of Venus's geological activity.

The team, utilizing radar data from the 1990s obtained by NASA's Magellan spacecraft, identified the feature as a lava tube, similar to formations found on Earth, the Moon, and potentially Mars. This finding moves previous theories into the realm of direct observation, offering a new avenue for exploring Venus's volcanic history.

As the scientific community gears up for more Venus-focused missions, including the European Space Agency's Envision and NASA's Veritas, this discovery paves the way for future explorations. These spacecraft will employ advanced radar systems to delve deeper into the planet's subterranean landscape, promising exciting developments in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)