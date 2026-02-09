Himachal Pradesh's Landmark Housing Project for Sports and Bravery Heroes
Himachal Pradesh plans to reserve housing plots and flats for Olympic and Asian Games medalists, gallantry award winners, and recipients of children's bravery awards. This initiative is part of the Jathia Devi project to be developed near Shimla, aiming to decongest the city while promoting economic activities.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh government announced a groundbreaking initiative in its housing policy, targeting sports and bravery awardees. Special residential provisions will be made for Olympic and Asian Games medalists, gallantry award winners, and recipients of children's bravery awards. The decision came from the latest board meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA).
Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani confirmed the development of the Jathia Devi project in Shimla's suburbs, which will comprise 919 residential units across 21 bighas. This Rs 1,327 crore project aims to ease congestion in Shimla while boosting peripheral economic activities. A special quota allocation underscores the government's commitment to honoring exceptional achievers.
The initiative encompasses preliminary actions for numerous other key projects, with Rs 5 crore initially allocated. Among them are the Him-Chandigarh Township in Solan, new projects in Morni Hills in Sirmaur, and Kangra. Plans to modernize the state's urban development include strategic residential hubs in high-growth areas, coupled with new policy reforms for land development.
ALSO READ
Shimla SSP's Strategic Crackdown on Drug Trafficking
HIMUDA's Ambitious Push: Affordable Housing and Urban Development in Himachal
SC sets aside Himachal Pradesh HC order staying decision of state to shift office of OBC commission from Shimla to Dharamshala.
SC asks Himachal Pradesh HC to finally decide plea against shifting of state OBC commission from Shimla to Dharamshala.
New Shimla Police Chief Gaurav Singh Outlines Ambitious Crime and Traffic Strategies