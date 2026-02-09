Himachal Pradesh's Landmark Housing Project for Sports and Bravery Heroes

The Himachal Pradesh government announced a groundbreaking initiative in its housing policy, targeting sports and bravery awardees. Special residential provisions will be made for Olympic and Asian Games medalists, gallantry award winners, and recipients of children's bravery awards. The decision came from the latest board meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA).

Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani confirmed the development of the Jathia Devi project in Shimla's suburbs, which will comprise 919 residential units across 21 bighas. This Rs 1,327 crore project aims to ease congestion in Shimla while boosting peripheral economic activities. A special quota allocation underscores the government's commitment to honoring exceptional achievers.

The initiative encompasses preliminary actions for numerous other key projects, with Rs 5 crore initially allocated. Among them are the Him-Chandigarh Township in Solan, new projects in Morni Hills in Sirmaur, and Kangra. Plans to modernize the state's urban development include strategic residential hubs in high-growth areas, coupled with new policy reforms for land development.