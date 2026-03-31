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Shimla Implements Stricter Fines and Fees for Road Permits

Shimla's new Amendment Bill proposes hefty fines and increased permit fees for vehicles on sealed and restricted roads. Introduced in the state Assembly by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the bill aims to enhance public safety through stricter penalties. The bill includes reduced fines if paid immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:20 IST
Shimla Implements Stricter Fines and Fees for Road Permits
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The Shimla Road Users and Pedestrians (Public Safety and Convenience) Amendment Bill, 2026, proposes significant fines for unauthorized vehicles on restricted roads in Shimla. Tabled by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the bill targets vehicles on roads like the Mall Road without valid permits.

Penalties include a Rs 10,000 fine for sealed roads and Rs 5,000 for restricted roads, with a Rs 2,000 fine for permit violations. The bill also hikes permit fees, raising annual charges for sealed roads from Rs 2,500 to Rs 10,000, and daily permit fees from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000.

The amendment transfers the authority of issuing passes from the Deputy Commissioner to the Secretary (Home) and ups permit processing fees. Importantly, it allows police to reduce fines by up to 50% if paid on the spot, aiming to streamline compliance and enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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