Sattva Group's Bold Mumbai Redevelopment Plans

Sattva Group has announced its foray into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with plans to redevelop six key housing and commercial projects, expecting revenues reaching Rs 11,000 crore over seven years.

The Bengaluru-based company, known for its extensive real estate operations, aims to transform areas in Parel, Prabhadevi, Goregaon East, Vile Parle West, Powai, and near the Bandra Kurla Complex. This ambitious project will see the delivery of over 4,500 homes, combining rehabilitated and newly constructed properties.

With construction set to start in 2026, Sattva Group's focus remains on leveraging its historical expertise and long-term strategic partnerships, such as its co-sponsorship with Blackstone in the Knowledge Realty Trust.

