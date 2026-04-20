Controversy Surrounds Mumbai Redevelopment: Allegations of Intimidation

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad has raised accusations against the MHADA CEO, Sanjeev Jaiswal, claiming he intimidated residents protesting the redevelopment of Motilal Nagar. A video that surfaced showed Jaiswal addressing a demonstrator in a threatening manner, sparking backlash from local leaders.

Gaikwad stated that such actions are being employed to suppress opposition to the land acquisition and redevelopment undertakings involving the Adani Group. She alleged that similar coercive tactics were observed in the Dharavi Redevelopment Project and criticized the perceived erosion of democratic rights.

BJP's Pravin Darekar demanded an apology from Jaiswal for his inappropriate language. While some residents support the redevelopment, others are seeking a fair increase in their allotted space. The project promises substantial new housing but is mired in controversy regarding the treatment of dissenters.