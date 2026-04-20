Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Mumbai Redevelopment: Allegations of Intimidation

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad claims MHADA's CEO engaged in intimidation tactics against residents opposing a redevelopment project in Motilal Nagar. She alleges officials threaten citizens protesting against the land acquisition. The project, led by the Adani Group, also faces criticism over democratic rights violations and intimidation of protestors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2026 10:57 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 10:57 IST
Controversy Surrounds Mumbai Redevelopment: Allegations of Intimidation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad has raised accusations against the MHADA CEO, Sanjeev Jaiswal, claiming he intimidated residents protesting the redevelopment of Motilal Nagar. A video that surfaced showed Jaiswal addressing a demonstrator in a threatening manner, sparking backlash from local leaders.

Gaikwad stated that such actions are being employed to suppress opposition to the land acquisition and redevelopment undertakings involving the Adani Group. She alleged that similar coercive tactics were observed in the Dharavi Redevelopment Project and criticized the perceived erosion of democratic rights.

BJP's Pravin Darekar demanded an apology from Jaiswal for his inappropriate language. While some residents support the redevelopment, others are seeking a fair increase in their allotted space. The project promises substantial new housing but is mired in controversy regarding the treatment of dissenters.

TRENDING

1
Oppn's ‘regressive mindset’ defeated women’s quota Bill, says Fadnavis

Oppn's ‘regressive mindset’ defeated women’s quota Bill, says Fadnavis

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Russia detains German citizen for 'terrorist' plot, Russian media report

UPDATE 1-Russia detains German citizen for 'terrorist' plot, Russian media r...

 Global
3
As Murshidabad debates infiltration, SIR, its beedi workers battle poverty, exploitation

As Murshidabad debates infiltration, SIR, its beedi workers battle poverty, ...

 India
4
UPDATE 1-India arrests officials at aviation regulator, Reliance in drone bribery probe

UPDATE 1-India arrests officials at aviation regulator, Reliance in drone br...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026