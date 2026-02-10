Tragic Incident: Fatal Fall of Steel Pipe in Howrah

In a tragic incident in Howrah, West Bengal, two people died after a steel pipe plummeted from a multi-storied building at Mangala Haat. The fatal accident occurred on Tuesday around noon when the pipe fell from the 12th floor of the Howrah Trade Centre Building, police have confirmed.

One individual died immediately on the scene, while the second victim succumbed to injuries later in the hospital. Authorities are currently investigating the accident and are expected to take punitive measures against those found responsible.

The incident coincided with ongoing construction work on the 12th floor, though the identities of the deceased remain unknown. A case has been registered as the community seeks answers to this unforeseen tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)