Tragic Incident: Fatal Fall of Steel Pipe in Howrah

In Howrah, West Bengal, two individuals lost their lives after a steel pipe fell from the 12th floor of a building. The incident happened at Mangala Haat, with one victim dying instantly and the other succumbing to injuries in the hospital. Authorities are investigating the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:08 IST
In a tragic incident in Howrah, West Bengal, two people died after a steel pipe plummeted from a multi-storied building at Mangala Haat. The fatal accident occurred on Tuesday around noon when the pipe fell from the 12th floor of the Howrah Trade Centre Building, police have confirmed.

One individual died immediately on the scene, while the second victim succumbed to injuries later in the hospital. Authorities are currently investigating the accident and are expected to take punitive measures against those found responsible.

The incident coincided with ongoing construction work on the 12th floor, though the identities of the deceased remain unknown. A case has been registered as the community seeks answers to this unforeseen tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

