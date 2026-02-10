Left Menu

Swift Action: Dwarka Car Fire Doused Promptly

A Maruti Swift car caught fire in southwest Delhi's Dwarka. No injuries occurred, as Delhi Fire Services quickly controlled the blaze. The fire's cause remains unknown.

  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response by Delhi Fire Services, a car fire in southwest Delhi's Dwarka was quickly extinguished on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident, involving a Maruti Swift, was reported at 12:41 pm, prompting an immediate dispatch of two fire tenders.

The situation was contained within half an hour, with no injuries reported, although the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

