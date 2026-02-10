Swift Action: Dwarka Car Fire Doused Promptly
A Maruti Swift car caught fire in southwest Delhi's Dwarka. No injuries occurred, as Delhi Fire Services quickly controlled the blaze. The fire's cause remains unknown.
Updated: 10-02-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:32 IST
- Country:
- India
In a swift response by Delhi Fire Services, a car fire in southwest Delhi's Dwarka was quickly extinguished on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident, involving a Maruti Swift, was reported at 12:41 pm, prompting an immediate dispatch of two fire tenders.
The situation was contained within half an hour, with no injuries reported, although the cause of the fire is still under investigation.