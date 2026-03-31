Left Menu

Close Call: Another Bus Fire Incident in Andhra Pradesh

A week after a tragic bus fire in Andhra Pradesh, another private AC bus encountered a minor fire in Vijayawada. Fortunately, all 50 passengers evacuated safely with no injuries. The fire was traced to the battery area. Preliminary reports suggest a battery explosion as the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 31-03-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 13:27 IST
Close Call: Another Bus Fire Incident in Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a tragic bus fire that claimed 14 lives in Andhra Pradesh, yet another bus incident sparked concern. This time, a minor fire was reported on a private AC bus in Vijayawada with passengers traveling from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad late on Monday night.

According to police reports, the smoke was detected near the battery area at the rear of the bus, prompting immediate action. Thanks to the quick response of the driver and alert passengers, all managed to escape unharmed from the bus before the situation could escalate.

Preliminary investigations have pointed towards a possible battery explosion as the cause of the minor fire. However, no casualties or injuries were recorded among the near 50 passengers aboard during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee writes to CEC, claiming EC actions under SIR risk disenfranchisement of genuine voters in Bengal.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee writes to CEC, claiming EC actions under SIR risk ...

 India
2
Nalanda Temple Tragedy: Government Under Fire for Fatal Stampede

Nalanda Temple Tragedy: Government Under Fire for Fatal Stampede

 India
3
EU Braces for Energy Market Turbulence Amid Iran Conflict

EU Braces for Energy Market Turbulence Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
4
UK Motor Finance Faces £9.1 Billion Redress in Mis-selling Scandal

UK Motor Finance Faces £9.1 Billion Redress in Mis-selling Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026