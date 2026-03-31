Close Call: Another Bus Fire Incident in Andhra Pradesh
A week after a tragic bus fire in Andhra Pradesh, another private AC bus encountered a minor fire in Vijayawada. Fortunately, all 50 passengers evacuated safely with no injuries. The fire was traced to the battery area. Preliminary reports suggest a battery explosion as the cause.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of a tragic bus fire that claimed 14 lives in Andhra Pradesh, yet another bus incident sparked concern. This time, a minor fire was reported on a private AC bus in Vijayawada with passengers traveling from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad late on Monday night.
According to police reports, the smoke was detected near the battery area at the rear of the bus, prompting immediate action. Thanks to the quick response of the driver and alert passengers, all managed to escape unharmed from the bus before the situation could escalate.
Preliminary investigations have pointed towards a possible battery explosion as the cause of the minor fire. However, no casualties or injuries were recorded among the near 50 passengers aboard during the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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