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Heroic Rescue: Ten Saved in Dramatic Delhi Fire Incident

A major fire broke out on the first floor of a residential building in New Friends Colony, Delhi. Ten people, including a five-year-old child, were rescued without injury by Delhi Fire Services. The fire was controlled swiftly, yet the cause remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:25 IST
Heroic Rescue: Ten Saved in Dramatic Delhi Fire Incident
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A dramatic rescue operation unfolded in Southeast Delhi as a major fire erupted on the first floor of a residential building in New Friends Colony. The Delhi Fire Services responded promptly, rescuing 10 individuals, among them a five-year-old child, without any reported injuries.

The fire alarm was raised at 5.14 pm from Taimoor Nagar, near Mathura Road. Fire tenders, including water tankers and a turntable ladder, arrived swiftly at the scene by 5.25 pm. The blaze, igniting domestic articles on the building's first floor, created a hazardous situation for those trapped.

Swift action brought the fire under control within 10 minutes. Firefighters concluded their operation by 5.45 pm, ensuring all affected residents were safely evacuated. Authorities have begun investigating the fire's origin to prevent future incidents.

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