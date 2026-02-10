Left Menu

Delhi Braces for Water Supply Disruption Due to Pipeline Maintenance

Residents in parts of Delhi will face water disruption on February 11 and 12 due to maintenance on a major pipeline by the Delhi Jal Board. Affected areas are advised to use water judiciously while water tankers will be provided on request.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:24 IST
Delhi Braces for Water Supply Disruption Due to Pipeline Maintenance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Water supply in several areas of Delhi will be disrupted on February 11 and 12 due to essential maintenance work on a significant pipeline, as announced by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday.

The affected regions include Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, and parts of South Delhi, among others. The disruption stems from repairs on a 900-mm pipeline at the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant, anticipated to impact supply for 24 hours starting from 9 AM on February 11.

Residents in the impacted zones are urged to use water sparingly during this period. Water tankers will be at their disposal upon request, the DJB assured in its advisory.

TRENDING

1
Wall Street On Edge as Earnings Reports Stir Mixed Reactions

Wall Street On Edge as Earnings Reports Stir Mixed Reactions

 Global
2
Adityanath Asserts Babri Masjid Will Never Rebuild Amid Religious Rites

Adityanath Asserts Babri Masjid Will Never Rebuild Amid Religious Rites

 India
3
Tragic Death Sparks Unrest at Senegal's Premier University

Tragic Death Sparks Unrest at Senegal's Premier University

 Global
4
India Bolstered by Sundar's Arrival Ahead of Namibia Clash

India Bolstered by Sundar's Arrival Ahead of Namibia Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026