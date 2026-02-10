Delhi Braces for Water Supply Disruption Due to Pipeline Maintenance

Water supply in several areas of Delhi will be disrupted on February 11 and 12 due to essential maintenance work on a significant pipeline, as announced by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday.

The affected regions include Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, and parts of South Delhi, among others. The disruption stems from repairs on a 900-mm pipeline at the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant, anticipated to impact supply for 24 hours starting from 9 AM on February 11.

Residents in the impacted zones are urged to use water sparingly during this period. Water tankers will be at their disposal upon request, the DJB assured in its advisory.