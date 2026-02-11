Extreme Weather in Early 2026 Renews Urgency for Global Early Warning Systems

A wave of extreme weather disasters across the globe in the first weeks of 2026 has underscored once again the critical importance of accurate forecasts, disaster preparedness, and investment in early warning systems to save lives and reduce economic losses.

From record-breaking heat and wildfires in the Southern Hemisphere to severe cold waves and destructive winter storms across the North, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) says the scale and frequency of events highlight the growing risks posed by climate extremes.

“It is no wonder that extreme weather consistently features as one of the top risks in the World Economic Forum’s annual Global Risks Report,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.

“Disaster-related deaths are six times lower in countries with good early warning coverage,” she added, stressing the urgency of expanding the Early Warnings for All initiative.

January 2026 Among the Warmest on Record

According to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), January 2026 was the fifth warmest January globally.

While much of the world experienced above-average temperatures — including large areas of the Arctic, Greenland, and western North America — the Northern Hemisphere also saw intense cold outbreaks linked to a distorted polar jet stream.

Europe recorded its coldest January since 2010, illustrating how warming trends do not eliminate the risk of severe regional cold spells.

Heatwaves and Wildfires Across the Southern Hemisphere

In Australia, two major heatwaves brought dangerous fire conditions.

Ceduna, South Australia reached 49.5°C on 26 January, setting a local record.

Several regions exceeded 45°C, prompting widespread heat warnings.

Scientists from World Weather Attribution concluded climate change made the early January heatwave about 1.6°C hotter.

Wildfires also devastated parts of South America:

In Chile’s Biobío and Ñuble regions, fires killed at least 21 people , destroyed hundreds of structures, and forced tens of thousands to evacuate.

In Patagonia, prolonged drought and extreme heat fueled destructive blazes across southern Argentina.

WMO is now stepping up efforts on extreme heat governance and wildfire early warning services, including through new global frameworks developed with the World Health Organization.

Severe Cold and Winter Storms Hit the North

Despite long-term declines in cold extremes globally, January brought major winter disruption due to a weakened polar vortex.

In North America:

A massive storm swept across Canada and the United States in late January, bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain, flight cancellations, power outages, and fatalities.

The US National Weather Service warned of the longest cold spell “in several decades.”

In Russia:

Kamchatka saw more than 2 meters of snow in early January, following 3.7 meters in December — among the snowiest periods since the 1970s.

In Japan:

Snow depth in Aomori reached 1.7 meters, the highest in 40 years.

Europe experienced back-to-back storms, flooding, and top-level danger warnings from national meteorological agencies.

Flooding Disaster in Southern Africa

Heavy rains in late January caused catastrophic flooding in Southern Africa, with Mozambique worst affected.

According to Mozambique’s National Disasters Management Institute:

At least 650,000 people were impacted

Hundreds of thousands displaced

Over 30,000 homes damaged or destroyed

Flooding has also raised risks of cholera and other water-borne diseases, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned.

South Africa declared a national disaster on 18 January after floods killed at least 30 people and destroyed infrastructure.

A World Weather Attribution study found rainfall intensity has increased by 40% since preindustrial times, with some areas receiving a year’s worth of rain in just days.

Early Warnings Save Lives

WMO says National Meteorological and Hydrological Services remain on the frontline, providing alerts through systems such as the Severe Weather Information Centre and the Common Alerting Protocol.

Mozambique and South Africa are both champions of the Early Warnings for All initiative, developing national roadmaps to embed multi-hazard warning systems into development planning.

Global Call for Action

WMO is urging governments and partners to accelerate investment in forecasting capacity, communication systems, and preparedness, warning that without action, climate extremes will continue to exact a heavy human and economic toll.

The early weeks of 2026, marked by fires, floods, storms and deadly heat, offer a stark reminder: early warning coverage is not optional — it is one of the most effective tools available to protect lives and livelihoods in a warming world.