Unusual Heatwaves Ahead: IMD's Forecast for India April-June

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating more heatwave days than usual in certain regions of India, particularly in the east, central, and southern parts, between April and June.

While maximum temperatures are expected to hover around normal to below normal levels across many areas of the nation, places in eastern and northeastern India will experience above-normal temperatures.

Rainfall across the country is anticipated to be above average, though northeastern regions might see below-normal levels, posing potential challenges in those areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)