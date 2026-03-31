India Braces for Above-Normal Heatwaves and Rainfall Patterns

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that several regions, including parts of east, central, and northwest India, will likely experience above-normal heatwave days between April and June this year.

Simultaneously, above-normal rainfall is predicted in April across various parts of India, except for northeast India, where rainfall will likely be below normal. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain normal to below normal, barring most eastern and northeastern regions and parts of central India, where above-normal temperatures are anticipated.

Furthermore, the IMD highlighted that ENSO-neutral conditions would prevail, with a gradual possibility of El Niño conditions developing later. The department noted that this March was marked by significant weather disturbances, which were detrimental, causing multiple fatalities due to lightning and other adverse weather phenomena.