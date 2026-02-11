Cyclone Gezani's Devastation: Madagascar in Crisis

Tropical Cyclone Gezani has left a trail of destruction in Madagascar, with at least 20 people dead after the storm made landfall in the main port city of Toamasina. Authorities reported that the cyclone's wind speeds exceeded 195 kph, leading to the collapse of numerous buildings.

The nation's weather service issued red alerts, warning residents of potential floods and landslides as Gezani traversed the Indian Ocean island, home to 31 million people, many of whom lack adequate storm shelters. Toamasina suffered severe damage as the cyclone displaced over 2,700 individuals and left at least 33 injured.

President Michael Randrianirina visited the devastated city, where 75% of its infrastructure was impacted. Power outages persisted as the cyclone moved westward, threatening further destruction. With Cyclone Fytia hitting the island only weeks earlier, Madagascar remains in crisis, bracing for future cyclones that disrupt its recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)