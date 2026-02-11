Mechanized Road Sweeping: A New Dawn for Air Quality Management

In a bid to combat escalating air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday outlined new directives for deploying mechanized road sweeping machines. These measures, targeting road-owning and maintenance agencies, seek to minimize particulate matter stirred up by road dust.

The commission pointed out that road dust is a primary source of PM10 and a significant contributor to PM2.5, especially during dry months. By improving road cleaning practices, the initiative strives to alleviate pollution levels that have long plagued the NCR's environment.

Recommendations from studies by CSIR-CRRI and CSIR-NEERI were pivotal in formulating these rules. They include fitting machines with effective dust-filtration systems and restricting them to CNG or electric versions for eco-friendliness. Public schedules for road cleaning should also be released in advance to optimize convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)