Left Menu

Cyclone Gezani Ravages Madagascar: Unprecedented Destruction and Loss

Tropical Cyclone Gezani wreaked havoc in Madagascar, causing 31 fatalities and displacing thousands. The cyclone's powerful winds smashed into the city of Toamasina, leading to widespread destruction. Prior warnings were issued due to rising sea levels. This marks the second cyclone to hit the island in ten days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:35 IST
Cyclone Gezani Ravages Madagascar: Unprecedented Destruction and Loss

Fierce winds from Tropical Cyclone Gezani caused significant destruction across Madagascar, resulting in the deaths of at least 31 individuals and leaving four missing, according to a report from the country's disaster management office.

In the wake of the cyclone, Toamasina, Madagascar's second-largest city, suffered extensive damage, with 29 fatalities recorded within its vicinity and two in nearby districts. Harimanga Ranaivo, a resident, recounted the intensity of the storm, noting how winds violently shook even metal doors and windows.

The cyclone displaced nearly 7,000 individuals and affected over 250,000 people in total. This occurred mere days after Tropical Cyclone Fytia struck the island, underscoring the vulnerability of the region during this unprecedented cyclone season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Nobel committee calls on Iran to free Peace Prize laureate Mohammadi

UPDATE 1-Nobel committee calls on Iran to free Peace Prize laureate Mohammad...

 Global
2
Trump says he insisted to Netanyahu that negotiations with Iran continue as US pushes for nuclear deal with Tehran, reports AP.

Trump says he insisted to Netanyahu that negotiations with Iran continue as ...

 Global
3
Trump says 'nothing definitive' reached after meeting with Netanyahu

Trump says 'nothing definitive' reached after meeting with Netanyahu

 Global
4
Top Haryana govt official reviews Gurugram projects; orders steps to fix accountability

Top Haryana govt official reviews Gurugram projects; orders steps to fix acc...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026