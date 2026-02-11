Cyclone Gezani Ravages Madagascar: Unprecedented Destruction and Loss

Fierce winds from Tropical Cyclone Gezani caused significant destruction across Madagascar, resulting in the deaths of at least 31 individuals and leaving four missing, according to a report from the country's disaster management office.

In the wake of the cyclone, Toamasina, Madagascar's second-largest city, suffered extensive damage, with 29 fatalities recorded within its vicinity and two in nearby districts. Harimanga Ranaivo, a resident, recounted the intensity of the storm, noting how winds violently shook even metal doors and windows.

The cyclone displaced nearly 7,000 individuals and affected over 250,000 people in total. This occurred mere days after Tropical Cyclone Fytia struck the island, underscoring the vulnerability of the region during this unprecedented cyclone season.

