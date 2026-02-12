MoES, Puducherry Sign Pact to Boost Blue Economy & Marine Research
The collaboration aims to integrate scientific expertise with regional priorities to drive sustainable maritime development.
The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Government of India, and the Department of Science, Technology and Environment, Government of Puducherry, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen marine research, coastal resilience and Blue Economy initiatives in the Union Territory.
The agreement was signed by Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, MoES, and Dr. Sharat Chauhan, Chief Secretary, Government of Puducherry, following high-level engagements between Union Minister of State for Earth Sciences Dr. Jitendra Singh and Puducherry’s Lieutenant-Governor Shri K. Kailashnathan.
Six Strategic Pillars of Collaboration
The MoU outlines cooperation across six key areas to promote climate resilience and economic growth:
1. Sustainable Marine Fisheries
-
Promotion of deep-sea fishing
-
Expansion of seaweed cultivation
-
Identification of migratory routes and fishing grounds
-
Enhanced livelihood support for coastal communities
2. Offshore Wind Energy
-
Feasibility studies for offshore wind projects
-
Technical support for renewable energy diversification
3. Desalination Technologies
-
Deployment of seawater desalination plants
-
Long-term freshwater solutions for coastal regions
4. Ocean Climate Advisory & Real-Time Monitoring
-
Establishment of dedicated ocean observation infrastructure
-
Improved forecasting and climate-resilient planning
5. Permanent Coastal Management
-
Science-driven shoreline monitoring
-
Erosion control measures to protect vulnerable coastlines
6. Marine Spatial Planning (MSP)
-
Upgradation of Puducherry’s MSP pilot into a fully operational model
-
Integration of offshore wind, marine resource mapping and sectoral planning
Science-Led Coastal Development
Dr. M. Ravichandran described the partnership as a significant step toward harnessing ocean science for community benefit.
“By integrating MoES’s technical expertise with Puducherry’s strategic maritime location, we are not only addressing immediate challenges like coastal erosion and expanding ocean services but also laying the foundation for a robust, sustainable Blue Economy,” he said.
He added that MoES will provide end-to-end support, from real-time climate monitoring to operationalising desalination and renewable energy technologies.
Five-Year Roadmap with Joint Oversight
The MoU will remain in effect for five years, with:
-
Designated Nodal Officers from both sides
-
Formation of Joint Working Groups for project execution
-
Annual progress reviews to ensure timely implementation
Senior officials present at the signing included Dr. M.V. Ramana Murthy (Mission Director, Deep Ocean Mission), Shri D. Senthil Pandian (Joint Secretary, MoES), Dr. Vijay Kumar (Scientist G & Adviser, MoES), and Dr. Balaji Ramakrishnan (Director, National Institute of Ocean Technology).
Strengthening India’s Blue Economy Vision
The partnership positions Puducherry as a strategic hub for marine innovation and climate adaptation, aligning with India’s broader Blue Economy vision.
By combining scientific research, renewable energy development, coastal protection and sustainable fisheries management, the MoU aims to deliver long-term environmental security and economic opportunity for coastal communities.