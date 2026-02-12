MoES, Puducherry Sign Pact to Boost Blue Economy & Marine Research

The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Government of India, and the Department of Science, Technology and Environment, Government of Puducherry, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen marine research, coastal resilience and Blue Economy initiatives in the Union Territory.

The agreement was signed by Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, MoES, and Dr. Sharat Chauhan, Chief Secretary, Government of Puducherry, following high-level engagements between Union Minister of State for Earth Sciences Dr. Jitendra Singh and Puducherry’s Lieutenant-Governor Shri K. Kailashnathan.

The collaboration aims to integrate scientific expertise with regional priorities to drive sustainable maritime development.

Six Strategic Pillars of Collaboration

The MoU outlines cooperation across six key areas to promote climate resilience and economic growth:

1. Sustainable Marine Fisheries

Promotion of deep-sea fishing

Expansion of seaweed cultivation

Identification of migratory routes and fishing grounds

Enhanced livelihood support for coastal communities

2. Offshore Wind Energy

Feasibility studies for offshore wind projects

Technical support for renewable energy diversification

3. Desalination Technologies

Deployment of seawater desalination plants

Long-term freshwater solutions for coastal regions

4. Ocean Climate Advisory & Real-Time Monitoring

Establishment of dedicated ocean observation infrastructure

Improved forecasting and climate-resilient planning

5. Permanent Coastal Management

Science-driven shoreline monitoring

Erosion control measures to protect vulnerable coastlines

6. Marine Spatial Planning (MSP)

Upgradation of Puducherry’s MSP pilot into a fully operational model

Integration of offshore wind, marine resource mapping and sectoral planning

Science-Led Coastal Development

Dr. M. Ravichandran described the partnership as a significant step toward harnessing ocean science for community benefit.

“By integrating MoES’s technical expertise with Puducherry’s strategic maritime location, we are not only addressing immediate challenges like coastal erosion and expanding ocean services but also laying the foundation for a robust, sustainable Blue Economy,” he said.

He added that MoES will provide end-to-end support, from real-time climate monitoring to operationalising desalination and renewable energy technologies.

Five-Year Roadmap with Joint Oversight

The MoU will remain in effect for five years, with:

Designated Nodal Officers from both sides

Formation of Joint Working Groups for project execution

Annual progress reviews to ensure timely implementation

Senior officials present at the signing included Dr. M.V. Ramana Murthy (Mission Director, Deep Ocean Mission), Shri D. Senthil Pandian (Joint Secretary, MoES), Dr. Vijay Kumar (Scientist G & Adviser, MoES), and Dr. Balaji Ramakrishnan (Director, National Institute of Ocean Technology).

Strengthening India’s Blue Economy Vision

The partnership positions Puducherry as a strategic hub for marine innovation and climate adaptation, aligning with India’s broader Blue Economy vision.

By combining scientific research, renewable energy development, coastal protection and sustainable fisheries management, the MoU aims to deliver long-term environmental security and economic opportunity for coastal communities.