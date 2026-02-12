Left Menu

Honasa Consumer Q3 profit nearly doubles to Rs 50.2 cr, sales rise 16 pc

Honasa Consumer Ltd, which owns FMCG brands such as Mamaearth and The Derma Co, on Thursday reported a 92.9 per cent jump in its consolidated profit at Rs 50.2 crore in the December quarter of FY26.

Honasa Consumer Ltd, which owns FMCG brands such as Mamaearth and The Derma Co, on Thursday reported a 92.9 per cent jump in its consolidated profit at Rs 50.2 crore in the December quarter of FY26. It logged a profit of Rs 26.02 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing. Honasa Consumer's revenue from operations was up 16.23 per cent to Rs 601.54 crore in the December quarter of FY26. The revenue was at Rs 517.51 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. According to the company, the third-quarter revenue is ''the highest-ever quarterly revenue for the company''. Total expenses of Honasa Consumer were at Rs 550.31 crore, up 8.47 per cent. Its focus categories delivered growth of over 25 per cent, driven by strong demand. ''Mamaearth returned to double-digit growth during the quarter, supported by product superiority and sharpened investment, resulting in market share gains and traction in focus categories,'' the company said in its earnings statement. The total income of Honasa Consumer, which includes the other income, was at Rs 622.21 crore in the December quarter, up 15.9 per cent year-on-year. Chairman, CEO & Co-founder Varun Alagh said: ''We remain committed to building scale through disciplined execution and long-term value creation. Our flagship and largest brand, Mamaearth, is back to double-digit growth, driven by product superiority and sharper investments.'' The Derma Co., a leading science-backed skincare brand, continued to scale with a healthy double-digit EBITDA profile and increasing consumer pull, while our younger brands grew over 25 per cent, backed by rising adoption in focus segments. ''As we move ahead, we remain focused on strengthening our margin profile, improving capital efficiency, and building a structurally stronger business that can compound growth sustainably over the long term,'' it said. Shares of Honasa Consumer Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 299.05 apiece on the BSE, up 2.24 per cent from the previous close.

