Left Menu

Bangladesh's Jamaat chief says won't do 'politics of opposition' as BNP leads big

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 12-02-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 23:37 IST
Bangladesh's Jamaat chief says won't do 'politics of opposition' as BNP leads big
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

​The ​chief of ‌Bangladesh's Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami ​party said on ‌Thursday that his party would not do "politics of opposition" for ‌the sake of it, ‌in an indication that he was conceding the national ⁠election ​as ⁠votes were being counted.

"We will do ⁠positive politics," Shafiqur Rahman told reporters, ​as the rival Bangladesh ⁠Nationalist Party was leading in ⁠131 ​seats, inching closer to the halfway ⁠mark of 151 in the legislature ⁠of ⁠300 members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Anthropic Raises $30 Billion In Series G Funding At $380 Billion Post-Money Valuation

BRIEF-Anthropic Raises $30 Billion In Series G Funding At $380 Billion Post-...

 Global
2
US will ease more sanctions on Venezuelan energy this week, official says

US will ease more sanctions on Venezuelan energy this week, official says

 United States
3
Germany's Merz says no to European protectionism but EU needs to defend itself

Germany's Merz says no to European protectionism but EU needs to defend itse...

 Germany
4
Child recruitment by armed groups in Colombia quadruples in last 5 years, says UNICEF

Child recruitment by armed groups in Colombia quadruples in last 5 years, sa...

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026