Bangladesh's Jamaat chief says won't do 'politics of opposition' as BNP leads big

​The ​chief of ‌Bangladesh's Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami ​party said on ‌Thursday that his party would not do "politics of opposition" for ‌the sake of it, ‌in an indication that he was conceding the national ⁠election ​as ⁠votes were being counted.

"We will do ⁠positive politics," Shafiqur Rahman told reporters, ​as the rival Bangladesh ⁠Nationalist Party was leading in ⁠131 ​seats, inching closer to the halfway ⁠mark of 151 in the legislature ⁠of ⁠300 members.

