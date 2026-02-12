Bangladesh's Jamaat chief says won't do 'politics of opposition' as BNP leads big
Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 12-02-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 23:37 IST
The chief of Bangladesh's Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami party said on Thursday that his party would not do "politics of opposition" for the sake of it, in an indication that he was conceding the national election as votes were being counted.
"We will do positive politics," Shafiqur Rahman told reporters, as the rival Bangladesh Nationalist Party was leading in 131 seats, inching closer to the halfway mark of 151 in the legislature of 300 members.
