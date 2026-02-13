Japanese stocks saw robust foreign inflows ahead of Takaichi's election victory
Foreigners bought Japanese stocks of a net 543.2 billion yen ($3.55 billion) in the week to February 7, registering the largest weekly net purchase since January 17, data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Friday.
Japanese stocks witnessed foreign inflows for a seventh straight week in anticipation of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's decisive election victory on Sunday, paving the way for stimulus measures and promised tax cuts. Foreigners bought Japanese stocks of a net 543.2 billion yen ($3.55 billion) in the week to February 7, registering the largest weekly net purchase since January 17, data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Friday. After a historic election win on Sunday, Takaichi said that she is committed to a "responsible, proactive fiscal policy."
The Nikkei hit successive record highs this week, keeping it on track for the best week since end-October, with gains at 5.48% so far. The 10-year Japanese government bond yields, have, meanwhile, descended roughly 1.6 basis points this week as remarks from Finance Minister Sastsuki Katayama eased fiscal concerns. Foreigners divested Japanese long-term bonds by 464.1 billion yen last week after investing a combined 4.74 trillion yen over a five-week streak of net purchases.
They, however, bought 1.25 trillion yen worth of Japanese short-term bills, the most for a week since January 10. Japanese weekly net investments in foreign stocks, meanwhile, dipped to 162.7 billion in the most recent week from about 454.6 billion yen, a week ago.
In the bond market, Japanese investors sold foreign long-term bonds totaling roughly 365.7 billion yen, following two consecutive weeks of net purchases. ($1 = 153.1200 yen)
