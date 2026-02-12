Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Norway, France to finance more military support for Ukraine

"The projects in this agreement meet crucial ⁠Ukraine priorities and have been identified following close ⁠dialogue with ​the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence," Norwegian Defence Minister Tore Sandvik said in a ⁠statement. "The projects we have identified in this ⁠agreement ⁠will provide rapid effects for Ukraine," he added.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:05 IST
Norway has agreed to contribute ‌4.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($443.25 million) in military support to Ukraine while France has guaranteed for ‌a loan of about 3 billion crowns, ‌the Norwegian government said on Thursday.

The agreement between France and Norway includes acquisition of a large of ⁠volume ​air-to-ground ⁠weapons and capabilities that provide surveillance and situational awareness ⁠from the French defence industry, the Norwegian government ​said.

"The projects we have identified in this ⁠agreement ⁠will provide rapid effects for Ukraine," he added. ($1 = 9.4754 Norwegian crowns)

