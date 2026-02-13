Left Menu

Four of family among six trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand

At least six people, including four members of a family, were trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Jharkhands Hazaribag district on Friday, a forest officer said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 13-02-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 10:23 IST
  • India

At least six people, including four members of a family, were trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Friday, a forest officer said. The herd, which had attacked several people over the last few days, entered Gondwar village in Churchu block on Thursday night and trampled six people to death early on Friday, Hazaribag East Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vikas Kumar Ujjwal told PTI. ''Among those killed are four members of a family. One child was also seriously injured,'' Ujjwal said. The child has been admitted to the Sadar Hospital in Hazaribag for treatment, he said. The herd had been roaming in Bokaro, Ramgarh and Hazaribag districts for the past few days and had earlier caused casualties in Bokaro, Ujjwal added.

