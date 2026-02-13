Left Menu

RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd. Enters in to LOI with Primarc Projects for INR 73 Cr Contract for Proposed Project

With its presence across multiple segments, including residential real estate development, construction contracting, infrastructure execution, and power-related activities, the Company remains strategically positioned to participate in diverse opportunities. Headquartered in Kolkata, RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd. has established a robust presence across India, with operations in rapidly growing cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Surat, Chennai, and Guwahati.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12: RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd. (BSE: 533285), a leading player engaged in construction and infrastructure, has announced that it has entered into Non-binding Letter of Intent with M/s Primarc Projects Private Limited for Contract of Sub & Super Structure work for Proposed Project Named ''Primarc Aadvika'' located at 47 & 48/2 Rajnarayan Roy Chowdhury Ghat Road, Shibpur, Howrah, West Bengal- 711102, India, having total area of 5(five) Lakh sq. ft. The contract amount is INR 73 Crore. The Indian real estate and infrastructure sector continues to demonstrate resilient growth, supported by rapid urbanization, infrastructure-led development, improving connectivity, and sustained demand across residential, commercial, and mixed-use segments. Cities such as Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Surat, Chennai, Guwahati, and the National Capital Region are witnessing structural demand drivers, including expanding urban populations, rising disposable incomes, industrial corridors, metro rail expansion, and government-led initiatives aimed at housing and smart city development. While future growth remains subject to broader macroeconomic conditions and regulatory developments, industry trends indicate continued long-term potential across Tier I and emerging Tier II markets. With its presence across multiple segments, including residential real estate development, construction contracting, infrastructure execution, and power-related activities, the Company remains strategically positioned to participate in diverse opportunities. Its integrated capabilities across sub-structure and super-structure construction, combined with experience in infrastructure and power-linked projects, may enable it to leverage synergies across verticals. Although performance will depend on market dynamics and project execution timelines. Headquartered in Kolkata, RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd. has established a robust presence across India, with operations in rapidly growing cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Surat, Chennai, and Guwahati. The Company is recognized for its high standards in quality construction, timely project delivery, and customer satisfaction. Accredited with the ISO 9001:2008 certification and a proud member of CREDAI Bengal, RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd. has earned the trust of over 5,000 happy families residing in its residential projects. With a strategic land bank and a forward-looking approach to identifying new opportunities, the Company is poised for exponential growth and aims to be a key player in India's real estate sector. The RDB Group, with nearly four decades of experience, thrives on its core values of innovation, entrepreneurial freedom, and social responsibility. Guided by a long-term vision, the Group has achieved success through strategic investments, financial independence, and meaningful diversification. With a commitment to ''Going Together, Growing Together,'' the RDB Group collaborates with customers, shareholders, and associates to shape a promising future while staying rooted in its strong corporate philosophy.

