Left Menu

China says ready to work with new govt in Bangladesh to scale up ties

Complementing Bangladesh for conducting smooth elections, China on Friday said it is ready to work with Dhaka to take the Strategic Cooperative Partnership forward. China noticed that Bangladesh had a steady and smooth general election, and the BNP secured an outright majority, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 13-02-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 15:59 IST
China says ready to work with new govt in Bangladesh to scale up ties
  • Country:
  • China

Complementing Bangladesh for conducting smooth elections, China on Friday said it is ready to work with Dhaka to take the Strategic Cooperative Partnership forward. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was on Friday cruising towards a sweeping victory in the landmark parliamentary polls in the country and is all set to return to power after a gap of two decades. China noticed that Bangladesh had a steady and smooth general election, and the BNP secured an outright majority, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said. China supports Bangladesh in advancing its domestic political agenda and stands ready to work with Bangladesh to take the China-Bangladesh Strategic Cooperative Partnership forward, he said while answering a question. The outgoing interim government led by Muhammad Yunus sought to develop close ties with Beijing, seeking more Chinese investments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shouldn't complain about sub-continental tracks, we weren't good enough: Renshaw

Shouldn't complain about sub-continental tracks, we weren't good enough: Ren...

 Sri Lanka
2
UPDATE 4-Trump plans to roll back some tariffs on steel and aluminum goods, FT reports

UPDATE 4-Trump plans to roll back some tariffs on steel and aluminum goods, ...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-OPEC+ leans towards resumption in oil output increases from April, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-OPEC+ leans towards resumption in oil output increases from April,...

 Global
4
CIC pulls up SAI for failing to disclose complaint records against skating body, action taken

CIC pulls up SAI for failing to disclose complaint records against skating b...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026