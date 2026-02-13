BWF Council proposes 3x15 scoring system, AGM vote slated for April

The Badminton World Federation Council will put to vote the 3x15 scoring system as the official format for the sport during its Annual General Meeting on April 25 in Horsens, Denmark. During its meeting on November 8 last year, the Council concluded that the 3x15 system, with setting to 21, offers a balance between match excitement, competitive fairness, player welfare and tournament presentation. The format has already been on trial in selected national and Grade 3 tournaments, besides being implemented at the BWF World Junior Championships in Guwahati last year. ''Our responsibility is to ensure badminton continues to grow, inspire, and thrive at every level. After extensive testing and consultation, we believe the 3×15 scoring system provides a strong foundation for the sport's future,'' BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said in a release on Thursday. ''It supports player welfare, keeps matches dynamic and engaging for global audiences, and helps badminton stand out in an increasingly fast-paced entertainment landscape. ''This approach reflects our commitment to long-term sustainability and innovation, and our continued support for players in their pursuit of excellence, enabling them to enjoy longer, more successful careers in the sport.'' According to BWF research, the proposed system reduces game length, leading to more close-score situations. Players are expected to reach decisive endgame scenarios sooner, helping maintain pace and audience engagement. The shorter format is also projected to result in more predictable match durations, aiding scheduling, tournament flow and broadcast planning, while supporting player recovery and reducing fatigue. The governing body said the system offers benefits across stakeholder groups, including reduced physical load and injury risk for players, lower fatigue levels for technical officials, a more dynamic viewing experience for fans and broadcasters, and improved operational efficiency for tournament hosts. ''We look forward to presenting this proposal to our membership at the BWF AGM 2026. This proposal forms part of BWF's broader long-term strategy to modernise tournament formats and enhance how badminton is presented worldwide,'' Leeswadtrakul said. Before 2002, badminton was played under a best-of-three game system, with games played to 15 points for men and 11 for women, and only the serving side able to score. It was replaced by the current 3x21 rally point system in 2006. The BWF attempted to introduce a 5x11 system in 2014 and again in 2021, but the proposal failed to secure the required majority at the AGM. In the past, shuttlers worldwide have been divided on the proposed changes, with some expressing concerns over a potential loss of tactical depth, while others have backed the move citing possible gains in player longevity.

