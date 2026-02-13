Left Menu

Antarctica's Ring of Fire: A Solar Eclipse Spectacle

The annular solar eclipse, creating a 'ring of fire', will be visible solely in Antarctica. The event can partially be observed from parts of Chile, Argentina, and southeastern Africa, emphasizing the rarity and uniqueness of such occurrences. Safety measures, including eclipse glasses, are necessary for safe viewing.

In a rare celestial display, an annular solar eclipse, commonly referred to as a 'ring of fire,' will illuminate Antarctica on Tuesday. Only a fortunate few in this region, noted for its research stations and diverse wildlife, will experience the full spectacle.

Regions on the edges of Chile, Argentina, and southeastern Africa, including Madagascar, Lesotho, and parts of South Africa, are expected to witness a partial eclipse. During this phenomenon, the moon's shadow aligns with Earth's surface, offering spectacular glimpses of the sun only in specific locations.

This event underscores the striking alignment of celestial bodies, as explained by astrophysicists. Viewers are urged to use protective eclipse glasses to avoid harm, as looking directly at the sun is risky, even when obscured. Other safe viewing methods include homemade pinhole projectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

