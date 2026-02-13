Assam CM Unveils Major Development Projects in Bodoland

In a significant move to enhance infrastructure and socio-economic development in Assam's Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched multiple projects valued at over Rs 300 crore on Friday.

The CM inaugurated the Rs 150-crore BTC mini-secretariat in Udalguri, a five-storey complex set to host various departments and serve as a legislative assembly. Additionally, a Rs 63.45-crore railway flyover was announced to alleviate traffic woes in the district.

Further advancing public welfare, Sarma launched the Rs 36-crore Tangla Town Water Supply Project and distributed financial aid to women entrepreneurs. Emphasizing cultural heritage, he participated in the Sonkosh Kherai Festival and laid the foundation for heritage preservation at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)