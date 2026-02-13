Assam CM Unveils Major Development Projects in Bodoland
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced over Rs 300 crore in projects in the Bodoland Territorial Region, including a BTC mini-secretariat and a railway flyover. Additional initiatives include a water supply project and funds for women entrepreneurs, boosting infrastructure and cultural preservation in the region.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to enhance infrastructure and socio-economic development in Assam's Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched multiple projects valued at over Rs 300 crore on Friday.
The CM inaugurated the Rs 150-crore BTC mini-secretariat in Udalguri, a five-storey complex set to host various departments and serve as a legislative assembly. Additionally, a Rs 63.45-crore railway flyover was announced to alleviate traffic woes in the district.
Further advancing public welfare, Sarma launched the Rs 36-crore Tangla Town Water Supply Project and distributed financial aid to women entrepreneurs. Emphasizing cultural heritage, he participated in the Sonkosh Kherai Festival and laid the foundation for heritage preservation at a cost of Rs 50 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Left leaders move SC seeking action against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over video showing him taking aim at members of particular community.
I am opposed to Bangladeshi infiltrators, will always remain so: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on BJP's deleted video 'point-blank shot'.
I don't know anything about any video: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on BJP's deleted video 'point-blank shot'.