Elephant Tragedy: Six Lives Lost in Jharkhand Village

Six people, including four from one family, were trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand. The attack in Hazaribag was part of ongoing human-elephant conflicts fueled by habitat disruption. Authorities are compensating the victims' families and deploying teams to prevent further tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district as six people, including four members of one family, were trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants. The elephants, which have been causing havoc in recent days, struck in the Gondwar village of Churchu block early on Friday.

Hazaribag East Divisional Forest Officer Vikas Kumar Ujjwal confirmed the casualties, noting that the elephants had been roaming the region, previously causing deaths in Bokaro district. Despite public warnings, the panic led to six fatalities as villagers attempted to flee.

The state officials have initiated compensation procedures, offering Rs four lakh to each victim's family and Rs 25,000 for funeral costs. A quick response team has been dispatched to manage the situation, while local leaders highlight ongoing issues attributed to illegal mining and habitat disruption as contributing to the increasing human-elephant conflicts.

