Escalating Stray Dog Attacks in Madhya Pradesh Sparks Government Action
The Madhya Pradesh Assembly addressed the rising concern of stray dog attacks with assurances of government action. Despite significant expenditure, dog populations and incidents remain high, igniting debate over animal sterilization and resources. Authorities emphasize compliance with Supreme Court directives to manage the issue effectively.
In a heated session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday, mounting concerns over stray dog attacks were brought to the forefront. Government officials assured the assembly of taking all necessary measures to address the escalating problem.
Congress MLAs Atif Aqeel and Rajan Mandloi highlighted through a calling attention motion that incidents of stray dog bites have alarmingly increased, especially in the state capital, Bhopal. Despite considerable financial investment, the stray dog population and associated bite incidents have not diminished, they reported.
Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya acknowledged the challenge in sterilizing dogs due to a shortage of veterinary doctors but promised to establish sterilization centers with external experts. Health Minister Rajendra Shukla confirmed the sufficiency and quality of anti-rabies vaccines in hospitals, dispelling concerns about medical preparedness.
