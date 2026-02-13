India's AI Health Revolution: Transforming Public Healthcare

In a monumental shift, India has embedded artificial intelligence (AI) into its public healthcare strategy, the government announced on Friday. By utilizing AI, the healthcare system has overcome specialist shortages and expanded proactive care nationwide, revolutionizing access and expertise.

The integration includes AI tools in the National TB Elimination Programme and the Media Disease Surveillance System, achieving a significant 27% decline in adverse TB outcomes. Additionally, the adoption of AI within the e-Sanjeevani telemedicine initiative has facilitated 282 million consultations.

Complementing these achievements, India launched the IndiaAI mission to ensure Universal Health Coverage while advancing technology-driven public service delivery. This mission underscores AI's role in modernizing healthcare, from managing infectious diseases to modernizing traditional medicine approaches.