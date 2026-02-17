Tragic Blaze Claims Life in North Delhi

A devastating fire in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar area resulted in the tragic death of a 32-year-old man named Sohan. The incident occurred on Tuesday, with the fire breaking out at around 2.15 pm in a multi-story building.

According to officials from the Delhi Fire Services, the blaze engulfed the second and third floors, prompting an immediate response with four fire tenders rushed to the scene. Firefighters launched operations and managed to bring the situation under control by 4.30 pm.

Despite the swift firefighting efforts, Sohan was discovered unconscious on the building's second floor. He was transported to Hindu Rao Hospital, where he was declared dead due to suffocation. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)