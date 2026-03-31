Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire Erupts at Russian Petrochemicals Plant

A massive fire at a petrochemicals plant in Russia's Tatarstan region has claimed at least two lives and injured more than 70 individuals, according to company reports and state media.

The fire broke out at the Nizhnekamskneftekhim complex, owned by Sibur. The incident was triggered by the explosion of a gas mixture, a result of a pressure loss at a synthetic rubber production facility. However, the primary production units, including those manufacturing plastics, remain operational.

Although the fire has been contained, specialists continue to monitor and assess air quality. As a precautionary measure, Russia's aviation regulator briefly restricted flights at the local airport in Nizhnekamsk. Local mayor Radmir Belyaev reported structural damage to nearby apartment blocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)