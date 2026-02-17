Reviving Ancient Wisdom: Sanatan Model for Sustainable Development in India

Rajendra Singh, a noted water conservationist and Ramon Magsaysay Award laureate, emphasized the importance of integrating economic progress with environmental protection using the "Sanatan model of development" to help India reclaim its status as a Vishwaguru. Speaking at a seminar on Tuesday, Singh highlighted India's ancient knowledge systems that promote human harmony with nature.

The seminar, titled 'Environmental Challenges with Development: Collective Efforts for Sustainable Growth,' was jointly organized by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board and Mahyogi Gorakhnath University. Singh underscored India's need to revisit its ancient models for addressing modern-day environmental challenges, citing the Vedas and Upanishads.

He addressed pressing issues like the growing water crisis, noting that unplanned development has impacted river purity and flow. Singh urged for decentralised efforts to achieve sustainable results, highlighting successful river revival initiatives, and called for aligning cropping patterns with rainfall in Uttar Pradesh as part of preventive measures against future water scarcity.