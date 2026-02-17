Left Menu

Reviving Ancient Wisdom: Sanatan Model for Sustainable Development in India

At a seminar, water conservationist Rajendra Singh emphasized integrating the Sanatan model of development with environmental protection for India's sustainable progress. He highlighted water crisis issues and urged solutions rooted in ancient harmony between humans and nature, advocating for local solutions and collective responsibility in environmental protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:35 IST
Rajendra Singh, a noted water conservationist and Ramon Magsaysay Award laureate, emphasized the importance of integrating economic progress with environmental protection using the "Sanatan model of development" to help India reclaim its status as a Vishwaguru. Speaking at a seminar on Tuesday, Singh highlighted India's ancient knowledge systems that promote human harmony with nature.

The seminar, titled 'Environmental Challenges with Development: Collective Efforts for Sustainable Growth,' was jointly organized by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board and Mahyogi Gorakhnath University. Singh underscored India's need to revisit its ancient models for addressing modern-day environmental challenges, citing the Vedas and Upanishads.

He addressed pressing issues like the growing water crisis, noting that unplanned development has impacted river purity and flow. Singh urged for decentralised efforts to achieve sustainable results, highlighting successful river revival initiatives, and called for aligning cropping patterns with rainfall in Uttar Pradesh as part of preventive measures against future water scarcity.

