Devastating Blaze Engulfs Textile Showroom

A major fire destroyed goods worth Rs 50 crore at Jayalakshmi Silks, a textile showroom in Kozhikode. Despite efforts by multiple fire tenders, the blaze caused extensive damage to two floors of the building. The incident is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

Updated: 18-02-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:28 IST
A devastating fire broke out on Tuesday evening at the Jayalakshmi Silks showroom near Kozhikode railway station, leading to losses estimated at Rs 50 crore. The blaze was controlled after several hours of determined firefighting by multiple fire tenders.

Showroom owner Govind Kamat revealed that this loss is three times higher than a similar incident in 2023. The fire this time affected two floors, whereas previously, only one floor was damaged. The fire originated in a storage room, with staff unable to control it in time.

The blaze, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, resulted in no casualties as occupants were safely evacuated. The intense heat shattered glass panes, complicating firefighting efforts.

