Green Tribunal Drops CRPF Camp Proposal in Srinagar's Green Zone

The National Green Tribunal has dismissed a plea concerning environmental violations linked to a proposed CRPF camp in Srinagar. The dismissal followed the revelation that the camp's proposal was withdrawn due to its location affecting wildlife habitats, including endangered species like the Kashmiri stag and Asiatic black bear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The National Green Tribunal has decided to dismiss an environmental plea against the establishment of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Srinagar. This decision follows the tribunal being assured that the proposal has been canceled.

The plea raised significant environmental concerns, pointing to potential violations involving large-scale carbon emissions, tree felling, and its precarious location within a green zone near wildlife corridors. These corridors are vital habitats for endangered species such as the Kashmiri stag and the Asiatic black bear.

In a decisive move, bench members, including Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, took an informed step after counsel for CRPF representatives confirmed the proposal's withdrawal. With this confirmation, the tribunal concluded that no pending issues remained, marking an end to the case.

