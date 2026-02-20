Left Menu

Tragic SUV Crash Claims Life in Murlipura

A fatal accident in Murlipura resulted in the death of 28-year-old Anand Singh Shekhawat. Driving an SUV with his friend Shakti Pratap, Anand lost control and crashed, causing a railing piece to pierce him fatally. Shakti survived without major injuries.

Jaipur | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:11 IST
A tragic accident in Murlipura claimed the life of 28-year-old Anand Singh Shekhawat, police reported on Friday. The accident occurred when Anand, driving his SUV, lost control and crashed into a metal railing.

The incident happened on Thursday night as the vehicle traveled from Dadi Ka Phatak towards Murlipura. The crash resulted in a piece of railing piercing Anand's chest, leading to his untimely death, authorities confirmed.

Anand's friend, Shakti Pratap, who was in the passenger seat, escaped with no major injuries. Emergency services used a cutter to remove the railing piece and recover Anand's body from the wreckage.

