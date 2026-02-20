Left Menu

Unexpected Rains to Hit Southern Andhra Pradesh Amid Rising Temperatures

Amid rising temperatures, Andhra Pradesh is set to experience rainfall due to a weather system over the Bay of Bengal. The APSDMA forecasts light to moderate rains with thunderstorms for some districts. The IMD reports a developing low-pressure area may influence weather patterns over the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As temperatures rise ahead of summer, Andhra Pradesh braces for rain following forecasts from the State Disaster Management Authority. The weather system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring light to moderate rainfall and possible thunderstorms to parts of southern AP, including Kadapa and Tirupati districts.

Residents are advised to exercise caution as the rain could impact isolated areas, with warnings not to seek shelter under trees during thunderstorms. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has observed an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Equatorial Indian Ocean, likely to develop into a low-pressure area in the next 48 hours.

This weather development is projected to influence Andhra Pradesh's climate as northeastern and eastern winds prevail. Authorities remain on alert, monitoring the situation for further updates and public safety measures.

Latest News

