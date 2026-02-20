Unexpected Rains to Hit Southern Andhra Pradesh Amid Rising Temperatures

As temperatures rise ahead of summer, Andhra Pradesh braces for rain following forecasts from the State Disaster Management Authority. The weather system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring light to moderate rainfall and possible thunderstorms to parts of southern AP, including Kadapa and Tirupati districts.

Residents are advised to exercise caution as the rain could impact isolated areas, with warnings not to seek shelter under trees during thunderstorms. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has observed an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Equatorial Indian Ocean, likely to develop into a low-pressure area in the next 48 hours.

This weather development is projected to influence Andhra Pradesh's climate as northeastern and eastern winds prevail. Authorities remain on alert, monitoring the situation for further updates and public safety measures.